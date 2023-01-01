-
Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) educates approximately 22,000 students across 15 elementary schools, three K-8 schools, six middle schools, five high schools and Scottsdale Online Learning. SUSD is the tenth largest school district in Arizona.
Our core purpose is engaging all students in world-class, future-focused learning. We are hiring dynamic people who demonstrate integrity and are excited to work collaboratively in an inclusive environment where all are valued and respected.
Certificated Positions
-
- Teacher
- Occupational Therapist
- Psychologist
- Physical Therapist
- Guidance Counselor
- Substitute Teacher
- Nurse
- Social Worker
Full-Time Classified Positions
-
- Administrative Support
- Community Specialist
- Instructional Support
- Facilities Services
- Health Assistant
- Finance
- Bus Driver
- Nutritional Services
- Childcare Specialist
- Human Resources
- IT Support
- Security
- Purchasing
Part-Time Classified Positions
-
- School Aide
- Crossing Guard
- Nutritional Services
- Instructional Support
- Childcare Provider
- Bus Aide
- Bus Driver
Administrative Positions
-
- School Principal
- Assistant Superintendent
- Director
- School Assistant Principal
- Coordinator
- Psychologist
- Executive Director
Community Engagement
-
Our schools are the core of our community. They are places where families participate in or attend a multitude of activities including academic and athletic competitions, music, art and drama performances, fundraisers, field trips, and family nights. These activities promote a sense of unity, loyalty, and pride in each of our communities.
Many of our schools provide before and after school care. Kids Club is a licensed before and after school program administered by Scottsdale Unified School District’s participating schools. Early bird drop off begins at 6:30 a.m. and after school operates from school dismissal until 6:30 p.m.
Proudly Located in Scottsdale
-
Spend any time at all in the West's Most Western Town and you'll soon discover that enjoying the great outdoors is part of our local way of life. If there is one thing that Scottsdale is prominent for, it is its love affair with the arts. If you are looking for arts, food and cultural events, consider Scottsdale.
The district celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022. SUSD's boundaries include most, but not all, of the city of Scottsdale, almost all of the town of Paradise Valley, a section of the city of Phoenix, and a section of the city of Tempe.